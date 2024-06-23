Despite several power cuts, nearly 100 attendees enjoyed a memorable evening at the Harmony in Translation: Fu Lei Meets Beethoven concert at the China Cultural Centre in Valletta on Sunday, June 16.

The concert featured a trio composed of Niu Ruixin and Pierre-Henri Xuereb on the viola and Pascal Mantin on the piano. They brought Beethoven’s masterpieces to life alongside texts by Fu Lei, a renowned Chinese translator celebrated for his translations of French classics by authors such as Rolland, Balzac, Voltaire and Hippolyte Taine. One of Fu Lei’s first translations was Rolland’s Beethoven, which played a significant role in his literary career.

Smartphones were used to light the room

The audience was treated to an immersive experience, with Beethoven’s music intertwined with excerpts from Fu Lei’s translation of Beethoven and reflections by Fu Lei on Beethoven’s profound influence on him. In a 1934 letter exchange with Rolland, Fu Lei described the transformative power of Beethoven, which he saw as a beacon of light that brought him newfound strength and purpose.

During the performance, unexpected power cuts challenged the concert, but the resourceful audience used their smartphones to light the room, transforming the event into an unforgettable “candlelight” concert.

The director of the China Cultural Centre, Yuan Yuan, highlighted the timeless beauty of Beethoven’s compositions and the profound impact of Fu Lei’s translations in bridging cultural gaps. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated musicians and the supportive audience for making the night possible despite the unforeseen circumstances.