A group of 20 young dancers from Malta and Gozo wowed international audiences at the renowned CYD? Dance Convention in Liverpool in mid-October.

Representing the ‘Y don’t U dance’ team, the performers lit up the stage with a dynamic routine inspired by The Greatest Showman.

Choreographed by Marianna Micallef and Brooke Ramsay, the high-energy performance blended contemporary dance with musical theatre and captivated spectators and judges alike.

The convention also offered masterclasses led by internationally acclaimed choreographers. Among the standout achievements, Clarice Bugeja, who trains at Elite Studios, claimed first place in the hoop category of the ‘Can You Aerial?’ competition finals.

Filippa Armatys, training at Creative Hub and Dance Project Studios, was accepted into two prestigious ballet summer intensives and scouted for a potential role as an Acropad athlete.

Several other team members received individual accolades, including Ria Gauci, Paula Schembri, Zoe Scerri and Faith Abela, all commended for their dedication and talent.

The local dancers’ participation was made possible through the unwavering support of their families and key sponsors Visit Malta and Pirouette Dancewear.