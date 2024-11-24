On a typical Sunday morning, many seek relaxation after a hectic week. For most, it’s a day off from work, especially for construction workers and heavy-vehicle operators. However, in my neighbourhood, the calm is often disrupted by car and motorcycle enthusiasts revving their engines on the nearby coastal road. Despite the noise, everyone deserves their way of unwinding, as long as it’s lawful.

As usual, I spend my Sunday cooking for my family, which has become my sanctuary. Over the years, cooking has evolved from a necessity into a therapeutic ritual, particularly after my retirement from the corporate world.

My interest in healthy cooking sparked while watching a programme about Italy’s regional cuisines, which deepened my appreciation for the art of preparing delicious meals with wholesome ingredients.

Cooking, I discovered, is closely linked to nature, art and culture. The series I watched showcased Italy’s breathtaking landscapes and culinary traditions, inspiring viewers to explore its beauty.

This newfound passion led me to book another tour with a travel group after last year’s Vivere l’Abruzzo adventure. Despite my fear of flying, the allure of Italy was too strong to resist, and I anticipated that this year’s Vivere il Trentino tour would be just as memorable.

Trentino, nestled in the Dolomites, boasts dramatic scenery and outdoor activities. I craved an immersive experience rather than a typical coach holiday. Upon arriving, our coach took us to Caderzone, near the peaceful Adamello-Brenta Nature Park, an ideal hiking location. The village offered opportunities to connect with nature while respecting the environment. I felt this was the kind of holiday I had been seeking.

Our accommodations at a family-owned hotel in Caderzone Terme were exceptional. Recognised for its commitment to environmental sustainability, the hotel featured a diverse collection of antiques, including beautifully restored sewing machines and paintings by local artist Vladan. The culinary experience was equally impressive, thanks to the chef’s passion for natural, organic ingredients, free from additives and GMOs. Each meal was a celebration of healthy, flavourful cuisine.

Our guide, a recent forestry graduate, enriched our experience with his enthusiasm for the local flora and fauna. One memorable day included a visit to the medieval village of Santo Stefano, followed by a serene walk along the river in the lush Cascate Nardis valley. I cherished the tranquillity of these moments and eagerly anticipated each meal at the hotel, which was a highlight of our journey.

Cooking, I discovered, is closely linked to nature, art and culture

No visit to Trentino would be complete without a trip to its capital, Trento. The town, set against the backdrop of Monte Bondone, offers rich history and culture. After enjoying coffee in the piazza, we explored its castle, Neptune Fountain, the cathedral, and the site of the Council of Trento.

Returning to our hotel early one evening revealed a hidden charm. Our room featured a balcony with stunning views of autumn foliage and distant chalets. As we sat outside, the scent of burning pine and the peaceful church bells enveloped us, evoking a longing for the tranquillity we yearned for back home in Malta.

As the tour neared its end, we took a scenic drive to Madonna di Campiglio, a renowned skiing resort. The breathtaking Brenta mountain peaks, a UNESCO World Heritage site, accompanied us on our journey. We savoured delicious local cheese and grappa in a traditional wooden chalet, a perfect finale to the day.

On our last day, we departed after a hearty breakfast, feeling the warmth of the hospitality we had received. It’s always tough to say goodbye when you feel like family.

Now back in Malta, I find myself in the kitchen once again, preparing lunch amid the chaotic sounds of the coastal road. I close the window to focus on an Italian cooking programme, which stirs fond memories of my recent travels.

As I reflect on my experiences in Trento, I realise that my cooking has been infused with inspiration from my culinary journey in Italy, making my Sunday meals even more delightful.

In conclusion, my Sundays have transformed into moments of culinary creativity, inspired by the rich traditions and flavours I encountered in Italy.

This journey has not only deepened my love for cooking but has also created a lasting connection to the beauty and culture of Italy, making each Sunday a celebration of both family and the art of cooking.

Some typical dishes of Trentino

Canederli di rape rosse con semi di papavero

Canederli di rape rosse con semi di papavero (red turnip dumplings with poppy seeds): A traditional dish made with bread, milk, red turnips and aromatic herbs. This dish comes in different variations: with cured meats and cheeses, and with spinach. They are eaten dry with butter or with a sauce of your choice, but they are also delicious in broth.

Carpaccio of carne salada

Carpaccio of carne salada (beef carpaccio): This dish derives from the ancient need to preserve meat when refrigeration systems were non-existent. The beef is cleaned and cut into compact pieces, is placed in a special container and pickled with spices, black pepper, garlic, rosemary, bay leaves, sage, and juniper berries for approximately 30-35 days. During this period, the meat must be turned every day. It is kept in a cool place and at a constant temperature.