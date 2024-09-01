The ‘Teaching with Europeana’ blog is an initiative under the Europeana DSI-4 project, aiming to encourage teachers to incorporate Europeana resources into their classrooms. This platform allows teachers to discover new learning scenarios, share their experiences, receive feedback and build a growing community.

Europeana provides an extensive collection of digital cultural heritage resources, making history and culture accessible and engaging for educators and students alike.

Using Europeana resources in the classroom is not just effective teaching; it can also win educators a trip to Brussels for workshops and networking. Twenty-seven educators from across Europe, including four teachers from Malta, enjoyed such a trip, after winning awards organised by Europeana in collaboration with European Schoolnet.

These four teachers had the unique opportunity to attend the Europeana workshop at the Future Classroom Lab, located at European Schoolnet’s office in Brussels, on June 21 and 22. The event was a mix of innovation, collaboration and cultural exploration, providing a fresh perspective on integrating digital cultural heritage into education.

This platform allows teachers to discover new learning scenarios, share their experiences, receive feedback and build a growing community

Adielle Abela, a teacher from St Aloysius Primary School, expressed her admiration for the versatility of Europeana resources.

“I appreciate how versatile the resources are, making them applicable across a wide range of subjects and age groups,” she said. “The ability to efficiently filter and search for resources is a significant advantage.”

Abela has been creatively incorporating pictures from the Europeana website into her lessons to bring abstract concepts to life, making them more engaging and memorable for her students.

Yanika Camilleri, a teacher from Birkirkara Primary School, says the vast selection of colourful and diverse resources has been transformative.

“Europeana offers a vast selection of resources that can be utilised across various age groups,” she said.

Camilleri integrates these resources into her classroom activities, using them for role plays, flashcards and as tools to introduce or wrap up topics. This approach has proven invaluable in teaching culture and history in an engaging manner.

Brendan Buttigieg, an art teacher from St Paul’s Bay Primary School, emphasised the platform’s role in saving time and providing inspiration.

“Europeana offers free online resources related to cultural heritage, sorted according to different topics, enriching the teaching and learning process,” he said.

Buttigieg uses the platform not only to find learning scenarios to adapt for his students but also as a source of artistic inspiration. His students benefit from exposure to various artistic styles and cultural contexts, sparking their creativity and broadening their horizons.

Ivana Busuttil, a teacher from Paola Primary School, is particularly impressed by how Europeana makes culture accessible.

“What I love most about Europeana resources is their ability to make history accessible and engaging for educators and students,” she said. “The platform offers rich and diverse materials directly relevant to various lessons and topics.”

Busuttil employs a cross-curricular approach. This method enhances student engagement and fosters critical thinking and collaboration skills.

The workshop in Brussels was a highlight for all the participants, offering a hands-on experience with various digital tools and resources.

Abela particularly enjoyed the opportunity of networking.

“Meeting other educators from diverse backgrounds was incredibly enriching. This collaboration inspired innovative approaches to teaching,” she said.

Camilleri echoed this sentiment, appreciating the collaborative environment of the workshop.

“Working with educators from across Europe enabled personal and social growth and provided insights into different teaching methods,” she explained.

The exposure to different cultural and educational practices was an eye-opener for many participants.

The winners of the European Education Competition 2024 alongside the Europeana ambassadors and European Schoolnet staff, at the workshop held at the Future Classroom Lab.

Buttigieg found the Future Classroom Lab set-up fascinating.

“It was a great opportunity to step into a future classroom lab, which has a different set-up than the classrooms we are used to in Malta. I was pleased to be exposed to different digital resources that can make learning more interesting and engaging for students,” he shared.

The workshop also included a cultural tour around Brussels, adding a delightful touch to the educational experience.

For Busuttil, the hands-on nature of the workshop was particularly engaging: “The workshop was not just about learning to use Europeana resources effectively; we also had the opportunity to explore hands-on resources like VR and robots, discussing how to integrate them into our lessons.”

This experience opened up fresh possibilities for enhancing student learning through technology and creative teaching methods. The workshop in Brussels was more than just a professional development event; it was a journey of discovery and innovation for these Maltese educators. By integrating Europeana resources into their classrooms, they enrich their students’ learning experiences and foster a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage.

The benefits of using Europeana in a culturally rich and diverse country like Malta are immense, providing students with a global perspective and inspiring educators to adopt new teaching strategies.

‘Teaching with Europeana’ is accessible online for teachers, educators at all levels, as well as the public. All are encouraged to explore its rich resources to contribute to a more dynamic and engaging educational environment.

Heathcliff Schembri is Europeana ambassador for Malta.