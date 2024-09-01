The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that plans to reroute traffic through an underpass beneath Floriana’s Triq Sant’Anna have been deemed unfeasible, while the prospect of a tunnel beneath the San Ġwann main road is being revisited.

It separately reports that Michael Piccinino will be stepping down as PN general secretary to contest the next general election.

The Malta Independent on Sunday publishes comments by a medical professional who told the newspaper the situation at the Mater Dei Emergency Department is "dire" with overworked medical professionals having to decide which patient in need of urgent medical attention is treated first due to massive understaffing issues in a thankless job.

It separately reports comments by Speaker Anglu Farrugia who said he has "no problem" with criticism levelled against him.

Malta Today leads with an article on how the prime minister has raised expectations with his promise of a historic tax cut targeting a disgruntled middle class.

The newspaper also reports that the Electoral Commission is concerned over the possible repercussions the sprawling Identità scandal may have on the integrity of the electoral registers.

Illum meanwhile reports that high planning authority officials feel they are puppets led by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Il-Mument publishes photos of home affairs minister Byron Camilleri and health minister Joe Etienne Abela sandwiched between two banners reading "resign" and "incompetent".

It-Torċa refers to comments by a fruit and vegetable vendor who is warning of increasing prices in the coming months.

It also refers to comments by Ramona Attard, who will not re-contest the position of PL president in the upcoming party elections. She says she is leaving the role for a new challenge but she does not yet know what the new challenge is.

Both It-Torċa and Kullħadd report that a judge has ordered Lovin Malta to edit an interview with lawyer Jason Azzopardi after he claimed Yorgen Fenech alone commissioned Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.