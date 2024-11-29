XGENIA, an innovative AI-driven game development platform founded by Maltese brothers Mark and Dr Michael Flores Martin, has proudly won the SiGMA Startup Pitch award, marking a new milestone in Maltese-led advancements within the global iGaming community. This prestigious award recognizes XGENIA’s pioneering technology that reduces game development times to minutes, offering iGaming studios a streamlined path to market.

"Our AI platform is transforming game development from a time-intensive process to one that can be executed with unprecedented efficiency," said Mark Flores Martin, CEO of XGENIA. "Winning the SiGMA award is a proud moment for us as Maltese natives, and it demonstrates the world-class innovation emerging from Malta, a recognized hub for iGaming technology."

Mark Blandford, partner at Burlywood Capital and competition judge, remarked: “With XGENIA's pitch, this is something which is genuine innovation to me. It’s going to be a very exciting company to follow.”

This award further solidifies XGENIA’s position within Malta's thriving iGaming sector, showcasing the impact of Maltese talent on the global stage. XGENIA’s proprietary tools, such as Ignite for ideation and Blaze for game maths, deliver a powerful suite for rapid game creation, promising to reshape the landscape of iGaming development.

XGENIA is at the forefront of integrating advanced AI technology into the iGaming industry. With a leadership team of AI, gaming, and technology veterans, the company focuses on innovative, ethical AI solutions. XGENIA’s mission is to redefine the iGaming experience, offering solutions that set benchmarks in both profitability and user engagement.