A record number of surgeries from the public healthcare sector have been carried out at St Thomas Hospital as part of an innovative public-private partnership aimed at improving patient waiting times for non-urgent operations.

The initiative, which began in January 2023, spans elective procedures such as knee replacements, vascular surgeries, endoscopies, general surgeries, gynaecology, gastroenterology, urology, and others.

It aims to reduce the waiting list for public healthcare patients by leasing out facilities, specialised equipment, and even medical professionals from the private sector.

Under the agreement, St Thomas Hospital provides two state-of-the-art Operating Rooms (ORs) for public sector surgeries.

One OR is available for use daily, while a second is available twice a week, with up to 15 recovery rooms to accommodate post-surgical care.

Over the past two years, 51 surgeons from Malta’s public healthcare sector have carried out procedures at St Thomas Hospital.

STH, in turn, has provided all necessary support, including anaesthetists, surgical assistants, nurses, carers, physiotherapists, medications, and certified equipment, all regularly inspected by public health authorities to meet the highest safety standards.

The Clinical Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Mater Dei Hospital, Mr Gordon Caruana Dingli also praised the initiative, saying it had been instrumental in addressing the public health service waiting list for surgeries.

“As a consultant surgeon, I’ve witnessed firsthand how this initiative has positively impacted patients. By collaborating closely with St Thomas Hospital, we’ve been able to streamline surgeries and significantly reduce waiting times for elective procedures,” he said.

“Even though we continued to carry out all urgent, cancer, and emergency cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, the waiting list for non-life threatening cases grew. This partnership with St Thomas Hospital exemplifies how combining resources from the public and private sectors can lead to tangible benefits for patients, ensuring timely care without compromising on quality or safety,” the surgeon added.

Dr Kristen Buhagiar, Medical Director at St Thomas Hospital said: “We are glad to have played an important role in reducing waiting lists. From minor to major surgeries, we have ensured that our partnership delivers on its promises,”

Ryan Buhagiar, director at St Thomas Hospital, also expressed his satisfaction with the partnership stating, “I think this can be viewed as the most successful public-private partnership for surgeries in Malta’s medical history.”

Unlike traditional outsourcing agreements, this unique PPP involves leasing not only the OR space but also the provision of key medical professionals and essential medical services, ensuring a comprehensive approach to healthcare delivery, he said.

“This shows the private and public sectors can indeed work together efficiently to provide the very best healthcare services to all patients,” Buhagiar added.

In the two years, only three surgery days were cancelled, two of which were due to planned power cuts.

While STH maintains generator contingencies, the hospital’s strict policies preclude surgeries from being conducted during these events to ensure maximum safety for patients.

St Thomas Hospital is committed to continuing its role in supporting Malta’s public healthcare system by providing high-quality medical services through innovative partnerships.

About St Thomas Hospital

Located in Qormi, St Thomas Hospital has been setting the standard for patient care and medical innovation over the last decade.

Known for its world-class medical professionals and cutting-edge facilities, the hospital continues to expand its services to meet the growing needs of the community.

