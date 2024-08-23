A Maltese playwright's first full-length play has been awarded Best Play by Theatre Weekly in their roundup of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe,

Theatre Weekly, a UK-based theatre publication, ultimately selected the Maltese production Sisyphean Quick Fix by Bettina Paris as the standout play from the staggering 3,317 shows at the Fringe.

The publication described the play as having a “thought-provoking narrative” and “delivered with high production values and compelling performances.”

The accolade is a monumental achievement for Paris, who debuted as a writer and producer at the festival.

“It feels amazing and incredibly gratifying,” Paris told Times of Malta.

“After all these years of hard work, to be recognised by such a reputable publication is massive.”

Bettina Paris, Nicky Allpress (play's director) and Tina Rizzo Photo: Bettina Paris

Sisyphean Quick Fix is a drama-comedy that deftly explores the tangled web of addiction, migration, and family dynamics.

The play offers a fresh perspective on the emotional toll of caring for someone with an addiction and the additional challenges faced by migrants dealing with pressing issues back home.

Paris, an actor and artist based in the UK, began working on the play four years ago. The piece debuted in Malta in June at Theatre Next Door, with the primary goal of raising funds for the Edinburgh run.

She reflected on her ongoing Fringe experience, saying, “Being here is amazing. We are immersed in the world of theatre here. There is a lot to be inspired by and learn from, ”.

The Fringe is running from August 2- 26.

Despite the hectic schedule of flyering and promoting on Edinburgh’s streets, the success of Sisyphean Quick Fix has opened doors for further opportunities. Paris is discussing staging the play with theatres in London and the UK and said she would love to stage it again in Malta and is just looking for the right opportunity.

Paris, Justina Murray the CEO of Scottish families affected by alcohol and drugs and Rizzo Photo: Bettina Paris

The play has also garnered positive reviews from The Sunday Times, The Guardian, and The Scotsman.

In addition to its critical success, Paris hopes the play’s momentum will lead to more collaborations with charities focused on addiction.

During its run in Malta, Paris collaborated with Aġenzija Sedqa, Malta’s leading substance abuse prevention and care agency. While at the Edinburgh Fringe, she worked with the charity Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs.

The play is supported by Arts Council Malta and the Keep it Fringe Fund.