The Nationalist Party has written to the Auditor General asking for an investigation into how the state agency Identità has been issuing identity cards.

This comes as Identità finds itself at the centre of yet another controversy after lawyer and former PN MP Jason Azzopardi claimed the agency has been issuing ID cards based on forged documents.

Azzopardi has said that some 18,000 ID cards were issued fraudulently. A magisterial inquiry has been opened to investigate these claims.

In a statement on Friday, PN MPs Darren Carabott, Graham Bencini and Claudette Baldachhino, all of whom sit on the Public Accounts Committee, said they wrote to Auditor General Charles Deguara to look into the process through which the agency issues ID cards.

In the request, the PN is asking the NAO to determine whether Identità used the diligence expected of it and observed the principles of good governance when it processes requests for the issuance of an ID card or a residence permit to people who are not Maltese citizens.

They also asked that the investigation determine where the agency adopted any scrutinisation procedures prior to the issuance of ID cards with "false and deceptive" information.

This, they said, will establish what procedures Identità adopted and whether there was any exercise to determine what benefit the country would be gaining from the issuance of every work and residence permit approved.

Deguara has also been asked to look into whether the agency is being just, coherent, operating on the principles of good governance, accountability and transparency in the spending of public funds in the course of its duties.

Additionally, the PN has asked whether Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, the Cabinet or any other government entity possibly involved acted responsibly throughout these processes.