Amy Pizzuto, a student at St. Joseph School in Sliema, and Ryan Vella who attends De La Salle College, will be representing Malta at the European Money Quiz (EMQ) that will be held in Brussels on April 18 and 19.

Amy and Ryan were named Malta’s representatives after winning a national quiz to select representatives for the EMQ. It is the fourth time that the local quiz was organised to select the Maltese participants in the Brussels final of the EMQ.

Organised in over 30 countries including Malta, the EMQ is the largest European-wide competition that aims to improve financial literacy among students between 13 to 15 years of age.

Around 520 students from 20 state, church, and independent schools, took part simultaneously in the quiz using the Kahoot! platform for schools.

The quiz was organised and supported by the Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA), in collaboration with the Department of Accounting and Business Studies within the Education Ministry's Directorate for STEM and VET Programmes.

The EMQ forms part of the activities of the European Money Week, which is held every year in March.

It was launched in 2017 under the coordination of the European Banking Federation as an initiative to promote financial education by national banking associations in Europe.

This quiz provides an opportunity for students to learn more about personal finance and to improve financial skills, while having fun together. It helps them prepare for their future in an increasingly digital world with the aim of reaching their future financial and personal goals.

The MBA will be financing the flight and accommodation expenses of the two students, who will be joining the other student representatives from all participating countries in the EMQ final in Brussels.