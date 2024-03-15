Last Sunday the Baħar ic-Ċagħaq Coast Road hosted another edition of the Greens Team Time Trial organised by Greens Cycling Club.

Teams of four riders were set to cover the 5 lap/25 km course with Malta’s major clubs fielding their best elements.

Last year’s winners Team Greens did not fail to provide a winning ride as they set the pace high early and took advantage right from the start.

Led by the experienced Etienne Bonello together with Clive Ebejer, Etienne Cutajar and Andrea Mifsud (Team Nice Métropole Cote D’Azur) the quartet produced the fastest time of the 25km route clocking 36:38.

Birkirkara St Joseph, led by John Camilleri, Steve Sciberras, David Cushing and Keith Galea, finished in second place, a minute and eight seconds behind while Mosta CC’s Pierre Borg, Jeffrey Borg, Jacob Schembri and Jason Vella (kafecafe) completed the podium.

