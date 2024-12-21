Maltese nationals travelling to the UK must obtain a digital permit in the form of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and cough up £10 to enter the country come April 2025.

The move for EU arrivals is a direct result of Brexit.

According to the British government website, applications for an ETA will open on March 5, 2025 and the system will become mandatory by April 2, 2025.

Each ETA costs £10 (around €12) and all travellers, including children and infants, must apply. Payments are non-refundable, even if the application is declined.

The application process will take place online via the official ‘UK ETA’ mobile app. Applicants must provide a valid passport, a recent photo and answers to questions about their address, occupation and criminal history.

Approved ETAs permit multiple journeys and last for two years or until the holder’s passport expires, whichever is sooner.

Each stay must not exceed six months for tourism, business, visiting family or friends, short-term study, or transit.

The ETA also covers specific scenarios, including travel under the Creative Worker visa concession for up to three months or permitted paid engagements.

Decisions on ETA applications are typically issued within three working days, although this may vary.

The ETA scheme has been already in force for Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan since February. It will extend to countries including New Zealand, Australia and Japan on January 8.

The EU, as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and Vatican City, will be included on April 2. Ireland, part of the common travel area, is exempt.

Britons travelling to the EU from next year will also be required to apply for a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) from spring, although there will be a six-month grace period. The implementation date is still unclear.

Further information on eligibility and application procedures is available on Gov.uk.

Prospective travellers are advised to prepare their applications early to ensure a smooth entry into the UK.