Dream Theater, the iconic progressive metal band known for their virtuosic musicianship and elaborate compositions, will be performing in Malta in July.

Marking their 40th anniversary, the band will be performing at the Eden Arena, St Julian's on July 6, in a concert organised by NnG Promotions. It will be the band's second visit to Malta after a show in 2019.

Dream Theater have set the standard in the progressive metal genre for nearly four decades.

Formed in 1985 by students of the Berklee College of Music, Dream Theater quickly carved out a niche with their technical prowess and ambitious songwriting. Since then, they have released 15 studio albums, each showcasing their ability to push musical boundaries while staying true to their progressive roots.

The current lineup features legendary guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, vocalist James LaBrie, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Portnoy.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com