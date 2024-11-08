A violent argument between four elderly residents inside a St Paul’s Bay apartment block on Thursday landed one of them with grievous injuries and another in custody for allegedly attempting to kill him.

John Oliver Kane, a 72-year-old Englishman, was arrested over the incident reported on Triq it-Tartarun at around 10.30am.

Court on Friday heard how a heated argument broke out between some neighbours at the block and one of them - a 70-year-old Englishman - suffered grievous injuries.

The alleged victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance after receiving on-site medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the suspected aggressor and two other men - another 85-year-old English national and a 72-year-old Maltese man - were all arrested.

Criminal investigations kicked off within the ambit of a magisterial inquiry.

On Friday, prosecutors pressed charges against Kane as the suspect who allegedly attempted to murder the victim, causing him grievous bodily harm.

The injury was caused by a weapon or a pointed or cutting instrument such as a knife.

Kane pleaded not guilty.

It appears that the defendant was heading out for breakfast with the 85 and the other 72-year-old man when the fight broke out with the alleged victim inside the common parts of the apartment block.

Defence lawyers did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

However, they requested the court to appoint a medico-legal expert to examine the defendant’s visible injuries.

They also requested the court to direct the prosecution to produce all civilian witnesses at the first sitting once the case is assigned for hearing.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt, upheld both requests.

AG lawyer Kaylie Bonett together with Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra and Italo Mizzi prosecuted.

Lawyers Joe Giglio, David Bonello and Mattea Giglio are defence counsel.