A 41-year-old man facing charges of having assaulted his ex-girlfriend was granted bail by a court on Monday.

The man, whose name cannot be published by court order to protect his alleged victim, stands accused of assault, causing the woman to fear for her safety, breaching the peace and recidivism.

The incident that led to his prosecution is alleged to have occurred last Saturday in Qormi, between 3pm and 4.30pm.

He appeared before Magistrate Charmaine Galea on Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and her children.

Prosecutors did not object to a request for bail made by the accused’s lawyers, and the court agreed to allow him to return home in Dingli against a €1,000 deposit, €2,000 guarantee and pledge to sign a bail book once a week.

Police Inspector Omar Zammit led the prosecution. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused.