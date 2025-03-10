A new Lavazza coffee training centre has opened in Malta with the aim of raising coffee standards across the country.

Launched in collaboration with Lavazza’s long-standing Maltese partner, P. Cutajar, the centre is among the island’s first coffee training schools accredited by both the world-renowned Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) and the Italian Espresso Association.

Located at the P. Cutajar headquarters in San Ġwann, the training centre offers courses ranging from beginner-level skills to advanced head barista training.

Aspiring baristas will receive internationally recognised training, giving them access to the best coffee standards and opening doors to career advancement in the hospitality industry, while seasoned professionals may refine their skills and keep up with evolving industry trends.

The training programmes will cover essential aspects of coffee preparation, including espresso extraction, milk texturing, latte art and responsible sourcing of coffee beans.

In addition to training baristas, the centre will also focus on educating coffee enthusiasts, restaurant owners and hospitality professionals about the nuances of coffee-making, customer experience and responsible practices across the coffee industry.

“The coffee industry is constantly evolving, and through this training centre, we aim to equip local baristas with the skills and knowledge to elevate Malta’s coffee culture,” Matthew Cuomo, chief commercial officer at P. Cutajar, said.

Malta remains a key market for us

Chris Caruana, P. Cutajar’s coffee business manager, said the company is committed to raising the bar of the coffee game in Malta.

“Our mission is to ensure that every cup of coffee served in Malta reflects the highest quality and craftsmanship,” he said.

Robert Duša, head trainer of Lavazza in Malta.

Cuomo added: “With Lavazza’s expertise, their range of incredible coffee products and our decades-long commitment to quality, this centre will serve as a benchmark for coffee excellence in Malta.”

Led by Robert Duša, Lavazza’s barista trainer for Malta, the training centre is part of Lavazza’s global network of 57 training centres, which have collectively trained over 32,000 coffee professionals and hosted more than 6,500 courses worldwide.

Riccardo Codognola, Lavazza’s regional sales manager for the Mediterranean, said the Maltese market is an important one for the Italian coffee provider.

“With over 20 million cups of Lavazza coffee consumed locally last year alone − amounting to 126 tonnes of coffee and five million capsules − Malta remains a key market for us. This new training centre represents a significant step in ensuring that every cup of Lavazza coffee meets the highest standards of quality and consistency.”

Lavazza’s partnership with P. Cutajar reflects a shared commitment to tradition, quality and innovation.

For more information about the Lavazza Training Centre in Malta and upcoming courses, visit https://pcutajar.com.mt and the company’s Facebook page.