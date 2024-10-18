A man has been accused of breaching two protection orders in place against him after his ex-partner spotted him driving past her house twice this week.

The accused, a 41-year-old from Gżira, was arrested at his parents' house after the woman filed a police report. He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella.

Flanked in court by his distraught parents, the accused denied the charges and made a request for bail.

The prosecution vehemently objected to bail, saying that while the man had stuck to the condition to limit communication with the woman, he had violated another cardinal order to stay at least one kilometre away from her at all times.

This imposition had been breached not once, but twice, said police inspector Audrey Micallef, adding that this elevated the fear that the man may commit another similar offence.

The defence countered that the alleged drive-by infraction had been a one-time occurrence and that the accused was genuinely trying to obey the protection order to the best of his ability.

Additionally, they said that the man had been making tangible efforts to "rebuild his life" and had taken on three jobs to improve his current situation.

Sending him to prison, they said, would undo all of his efforts.

The Court accepted the bail request against a €2,000 deposit and a €8,000 personal guarantee, with a stern warning to stick to the terms of the protection order and stay away from his ex and her place of residence.

He was also ordered not to speak to the woman, restricted from travelling overseas and to sign the bail book three times a week.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused.

Police Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted.