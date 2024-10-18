The government has approved a derogation for the trapping of song thrush (malvizz) and golden plover (pluviera) this winter.

In a statement on Friday, the government said that, on the recommendation of the Ornis Committee, it is announcing a season for song thrush trapping from October 20, this Sunday, until December 31. There will be an imposed quota of 5,000 birds.

Meanwhile, a trapping season for golden plovers will run from November 1 until January 10, 2025. A bag limit of 700 golden plovers will be imposed.

The government reminded everyone who is licensed to trap song thrush or golden plover is obliged to report their catch immediately. Reports can be made by calling the freephone number 8000 2020 from a mobile number registered in your name or by using the mobile app Game Reporting MT.

Reports will be confirmed via SMS.

When capturing a bird with a scientific ring, trappers are reminded that they must record all its details on the ring for that is issued in their name and which is included with their trapping license.

They are also reminded that they must report every instance they go trapping and do not capture any birds, before they leave the location. This can also be done by calling the freephone or through the app.

"Anyone in possession of the special licence for trapping song thrush and golden plover is legally obliged to observe all the regulations associated with this derogation," they said.