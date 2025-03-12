A 58-year-old man was granted bail on Wednesday after being accused of injuring his son when he punched him in the face. The incident happened during an argument in Mġarr square on Sunday morning.

He was also accused of disturbing the peace. The victim ended up with stitches on his face.

The accused pleaded not guilty and told Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech that he was defending himself.

The court granted him bail against a €5,000 deposit, and a €5,000 personal guarantee. It also issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef led the prosecution. Lawyers Kirsty Muscat, Austin Gauci-Maistre and Jason Grima appeared for the accused.