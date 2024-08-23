A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to raping his former partner’s minor daughter.

The alleged abuse came to light when the girl, now aged 15, filed a police report claiming that the 39-year-old Swieqi man, who was previously her mother’s partner, had started defiling her eight years ago.

The girl claimed that the abuse finally escalated to rape.

A magisterial inquiry was appointed to investigate the allegations and the girl, as well as her parents, testified before the inquiring magistrate.

The suspect was arrested in January and was subsequently released on police bail.

Meanwhile, medical checks confirmed that the girl’s hymen was not intact.

The man was charged in court on Friday, pleading not guilty to rape, abusing his position by engaging in sexual acts with the minor, holding the girl against her will, non-consensual sexual acts, defilement, harassment and causing her fear of violence.

His lawyers requested bail.

The prosecution objected not only given the nature of the charges but also because the alleged victim and her parents were still to testify in court.

Defence lawyers Michaela and Mattea Giglio countered that all three had already testified before the inquiring magistrate.

Although he had been out on police bail since January, the defendant had never approached the girl or her family. He had abided by all bail conditions.

However parte civile lawyer Jacob Magri intervened, saying that the defendant had apparently sent non-stop WhatsApp messages to the girl’s mother in an attempt to communicate.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiak, turned down the request for bail in view of the real risk of tampering with evidence.

The court also issued a protection order, warning the accused not to approach the alleged victim or her family in any way.

The court banned the publication of the parties’ names.

AG lawyers Cynthia Tomassuolo and Jennifer Polidano together with inspector Wayne Buhagiar prosecuted.