Round Table Malta is organising a padel tournament for charity.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem, an NGO established by the Maltese Franciscan Capuchin Province which operates five facilities for homeless people.

The tournament will be held on September 7, starting at 9.30am, at Padel Malta’s premises in Pembroke.

Teams can register for the event online, with registration costing €60 per team.

The event is being sponsored by Wellbees Supermarket and organised by Round Table Malta, a non-political, non-sectarian social club open to young men that focuses on social and charitable events.