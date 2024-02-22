A 63-year-old man was remanded in custody on Thursday after denying stabbing his brother-in-law while he slept.

Robert Frendo from Paola was arraigned in front of Magistrate Nadine Lia on Thursday charged with the attempted murder of his brother-in-law, Joseph Seychell, in the house where they both live.

Inspector Keith Rizzo told the court he had responded to a request for assistance on February 20 in Triq Lampuka in Paola, where he found an ambulance on site and a doctor treating the alleged victim.

Seychell told the inspector that Frendo had stabbed him multiple times in his sleep.

Later, Rizzo said that Frendo was apprehended by the police and he spoke to him at the police station where he informed him of his rights.

The accused was also charged with causing grievous injuries to Seychell and causing him to fear violence as well as carrying a weapon.

When asked to confirm his identity to the court, Frendo paused before declaring that he was “guilty”, although he had not been asked to enter a plea.

Before the standard questioning could continue, the proceedings were briefly suspended as Frendo was hauled away by his lawyer.

Subsequently, after proceedings continued, lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar replied that the accused was choosing to plead not guilty and that the accused had previously “misunderstood the court”.

Addressing members of the media present in the courtroom, Magistrate Lia told reporters that the case should not be “prejudicated” by Frendo’s earlier statement and that the official plea was the one registered after consultation with his lawyer.

No request for bail was made.

Police inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Keith Rizzo as well as AG lawyers Nathaniel Falzon and Ramon Bonett Sladden prosecuted.