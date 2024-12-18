A man who admitted to breaking into his ex’s family home and damaging two doors was granted bail pending judgment while the prosecution prepared an estimate of the damages.

The 22-year-old technician from Marsa, whose name was banned from publication along with that of the victim, was escorted to court facing charges over the incident that took place on Saturday evening.

His former girlfriend - a 23-year-old mother who was present during the arraignment - had filed a police report following a series of phone calls from a private number throughout Thursday night.

The woman said that although the calls came from a private number, she had recognised her former boyfriend who was shouting, swearing and hurling verbal threats at her.

That same evening, another call from her brother alerted the woman to trouble at the family home.

Someone had apparently broken into the residence by forcing open the front door. The door to the victim’s bedroom was also forced open.

CCTV footage from the common areas of the apartment block showed a male figure, identified as the accused, walking upstairs.

Moments later, a banging noise was heard in the background.

The suspect was arrested and subsequently charged with harassing his ex, causing her fear of violence, insulting and threatening her as well as wilfully damaging two doors at her mother’s home.

He registered an admission.

When making submissions on punishment, the prosecution did not insist on an effective term of imprisonment, pointing out that this was the accused’s first brush with the law.

The youth had to understand that there would be court orders which, if breached, would spell consequences.

Prosecuting Inspector Sherona Buhagiar also informed the court that an estimate of the damages was still to be finalised.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono observed that that estimate was to be taken into consideration for sentencing purposes.

In light of the circumstances, the court upheld the accused’s request for bail against a deposit of €100, a personal guarantee of €20,000, twice weekly signing of the bail book and under strict orders not to approach his ex “anywhere, in any manner”.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the victim and her family.

The case was deferred to January.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.