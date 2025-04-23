A 37-year-old man has admitted to the murder of Żurrieq jeweller Joseph Carabott, who died this month, more than a year after he was beaten in a botched robbery attempt.

Mohamed Anas Boualam repeatedly hit Carabott in the face with a knife handle during the August 2023 attack, an earlier court heard. He admitted wilful homicide, illegal arrest and theft and faces up to 30 years in prison.

The charges he faced were changed to include murder during the court sitting on Wednesday. Carabott never recovered from brain damage and died earlier this month.

HIs co-accused, Zouhair Hadoumi, continues to deny the charges while a third person, Donna Sciberras, previously admitted her role in the botched heist and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

She testified against her co-accused in February, telling the court that Hadouni pinned down the jeweller while Boualam hit him repeatedly in the face with the handle of a large knife.

Hadoumi then began kicking Carabott in his ribs and head, Sciberras said, describing the violence as a “scary sight”.

Boualam and Hadoumi had initially pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm, holding the victim against his will, carrying a knife while committing the crime, willful damage to third-party property and refusing to obey legitimate police orders.

Carabott, then 67, was beaten unconscious after he called out for help during the robbery on August 25, 2023. He was was found by his children inside his jewellery store lying on the floor in a pool of blood, with his hands tied and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in critical condition.

During Wednesday’s sitting, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech addressed the family members of the victim and offered her condolences.

In a previous sitting, Carabott's son testified how the children had gone to look for their father after he did not turn up to go play tennis with his wife. His son said that the violent criminals had left their father in a state that was "worse than being dead".

AG lawyers Kaylie Bonett and Anthony Vella prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Lydon Zammit. Defence lawyers George Anton Buttigieg and Mark Mifsud Cutajar appeared for Boulam and Hadouni respectively.Lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell and Ana Thomas assisted the victim’s family.