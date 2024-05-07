A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into several houses in Msida and Gzira, gaining access through roofs and balconies. The string of burglaries started from at least April.

RELATED STORIES Msida apartment block sees five break-ins since January

The arrest was made on Sunday after the man, who was identified during intensive investigations, was seen jumping over several roofs during a surveillance operation. He was arrested as he came out of a house in Triq C De Brocktorff after a burglary, the police said.

He is a 26-year-old Syrian. Investigations are continuing.