A man who allegedly assaulted three police officers at Sliema police station on Friday evening was remanded in custody on Sunday.

Charlton Mifsud, a 39-year-old haulier from Mqabba, was charged with insulting and threatening three constables, violently resisting arrest, grievously injuring one of the officers and slightly injuring all three policemen.

The defendant and his father had been summoned to the police station in Rudolph Street on Friday after 6pm and Mifsud turned up soon after his father.

The police wanted to question father and son about a report related to an episode of dangerous driving.

But the son's arrival sparked some commotion as he shouted and banged on a perspex screen. Officers on duty tried to calm him down to no avail.

The situation escalated and as the younger man's behaviour turned aggressive, the officers asked him to supply his personal details.

He refused and matters took a violent turn when the officers proceeded to arrest him.

Mifsud resisted and one of the constables suffered a fractured wrist as he struggled to handcuff him.

The other officers suffered slight injuries.

Upon arraignment on Sunday, Mifsud pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to not only in view of the serious nature of the offences but also because of fear of tampering with evidence.

Moreover, it was doubtful whether he would obey court orders once he had refused to follow the officers' orders at the police station.

His lawyer Lennox Vella countered that the defendant had been grabbed by the neck and pushed to the floor by five officers.

He added Mifsud would not approach the alleged victims and would not commit any further wrongdoing if granted bail.

The prosecution pointed out that Mifsud had past brushes with the law over similar charges and also drug-related offences.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, turned down the request.

AG lawyer Brandon Bonnici and Inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella is defence counsel.

Lawyers Herman Mula and Silvan Pulis are appearing parte civile.

The incident comes just weeks after another incident involving an assault on police officers prompted the government to propose tougher new penalties for anyone convicted of such crimes.

In that case, five people are pleading not guilty to having assaulted two police officers in Ħamrun. The five were denied bail on Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has said he would like to do away with suspended sentences for anyone convicted of assaulting officers.

On Saturday, he said he was dismayed to hear about the Sliema police station assault and looked forward to passing the legal amendments through parliament and into law.