A man seen walking in Sliema with a gun in his hand was apprehended after action by two LESA officers.

The GWU's disciplined forces section said that late on Saturday morning the two officers were told while on patrol that a man had been seen walking the streets carrying a handgun.

The man is arrested after being stopped by LESA officers. (Facebook).

The man was spotted shortly after and held until the police arrived.

The police said the man will be taken to court.

No further details were available.