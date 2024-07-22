A man has been caught on camera defecating on a pavement in Swieqi, which has been plagued with acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour this summer.

Wearing a T-shirt that says 'Malta’s nightlife destination', the man left human waste in front of a house on Triq Il-Għoqod at 6am on Saturday.

The video was shared on a residents' group on Facebook where people have been posting images and videos of vandalism in the locality near nightlife district Paceville.

The man was caught on camera defecating outside a house on a residential street. Video: Jordan Galea Pace Facebook

Jordan Galea Pace, deputy mayor of Sweiqi, said the video had taken the anti-social behaviour to a new level.

"I thought I had come to expect anything between eggs being thrown and the shattered glass everywhere - but I didn’t expect to see a human being do this,“ he said.

He echoed calls from the mayor Noel Muscat for the police to send patrols to Swieqi and reopen the locality's police station.

One resident who contacted Times of Malta said the area has been "inundated with crime, delinquency and rubbish daily".

It is being blamed on party-going tourists and is the latest in a series of reports of vandalism in the area. Last week vandals were filmed smashing cars while residents have also found shattered glass on the street.

Both the mayor and deputy mayor said that while vandalism is common in the area during the summer months, it has worsened this year.