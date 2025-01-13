A man who breached bail conditions by staying outdoors beyond his curfew had part of his bail deposit confiscated and was fined €1,000 after he admitted to the charges.

Marlon Zarb admitted to breaching bail when he was caught - by St Julian’s police - in Paceville at 2.30am on January 12.

This was in breach of bail conditions in which he was bound by a €6,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Zarb told Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi that he was sorry for his mistake and was willing to take full responsibility. The magistrate fined him €1,000 and ordered the confiscation of €1,500 of the deposit.

The magistrate also noted that the law made it clear that, when it came to breaching curfew, the law requested that the context and circumstances of the case be taken into account.

The magistrate congratulated the St Julian’s police for their work.

Lawyer Alfred Abela noted that his client had strayed in the past when he had various issues with the law, but he has since settled down.

Zarb has a pending case for his alleged involvement in a stabbing incident, sparked by an argument in 2021 in Marsa.

He had turned himself in two days later.

Police Inspector Andy Rotin prosecuted.