A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing at a St Julian's beach that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital after she suffered two stab wounds to her chest in the attack by a stranger on Wednesday.

Fabian Medina Paira, 21, a Columbian national with no fixed address was charged in court on Friday with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, breach of the peace and living a vagrant life.

He was allegedly caught on camera attacking the woman and was then traced to a car park in Pembroke, where he was arrested later that evening.

He answered no questions when he appeared in court.

Prosecuting Inspector Shawn Pawney explained how police were alerted to the incident at a rocky beach in Triq il-Wilġa, St Julian’s at around 9am.

A person who was with the victim told police about the attack, which involved a sharp, pointed weapon, possibly a knife.

The victim, who did not know her attacker, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in imminent danger of dying and has had surgery.

She was able to communicate with police on Friday to confirm she did not know the accused, who also did not know his alleged victim.

It took investigators a whole day to trace footages all the way from the Dragonara beach to the car park at Pembroke where police spotted the man, matching the suspect.

He wore identical clothes and his face was also recognizable, explained the prosecutor.

The suspect needed medical assistance before being taken into police custody.

Assisted by a Spanish speaking interpreter, the man, his face bruised and nose scarred, told his lawyer that “there are things here which I didn’t do."

Presiding magistrate Kevan Azzopardi explained to the accused his legal rights, including his right to silence.

He remained silent all throughout, answering no questions about his personal details. The court minuted his plea as “not guilty.”

The court issued a protection order in favour of the woman, her family and friends.

Bail was not requested at this stage.

Attorney General lawyers Kaylie Bonett and Martina Muscat prosecuted together with inspectors Shawn Pawney and Nico Zarb. Lawyer Mark Busuttil was legal aid counsel.