Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a 25-year-old woman with a broken bottle while she was on the beach in St Julian's on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, police said that at about 10am they were informed that a woman was injured on the beach close to Wilġa Street in St Julian's - near Dragonara.

On arriving there, it emerged that a 25-year-old Colombian woman, who lives in Sliema, was with a friend on the beach when a man approached them. A commotion followed.

The man started brandishing a broken bottle and seriously injured the Colombian woman, police said.

A medical team arrived on site and the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further medical assistance. Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia appointed experts to assist him in an inquiry.

Police are investigating the case to better understand the dynamics of the incident.

A search for the man is ongoing.