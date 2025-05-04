A 36-year-old man was charged with drug dealing on Sunday, a day after his apartment was searched and small sachets containing a white powder were found in the Tarxien flat.

Police spent two months staking out the Tarxien apartment, where a number of drug users were spotted entering and leaving the property.

Police arrested Ian Zammit at 5am on Saturday. They then searched the apartment, where, besides the small sachets of suspected drugs, large amounts of cash were found, as well as designer clothes.

During Ian Zammit’s first hearing over the charges, police described the drug squad’s work in the run-up to the arrest.

Zammit’s defence counsel, including Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit, did not contest the arrest but asked for bail.

But the court denied the request, due to a fear of evidence tampering and that the accused is not of a trustworthy character, as he had breached bail in the past.

The court, however, agreed that Zammit be given help to fight his drug problems.

Besides aggravated cocaine possession and trafficking, Zammit is also being charged with money laundering.

The 36-year-old has a long criminal history that includes breaching bail orders, drug trafficking and assault.

Last December, Zammit allegedly escaped from Żejtun police station after being arrested for breaching bail conditions. He was soon apprehended again.

Prosecuting officers are police Inspector Jonathan Pace and Kevin Valletta from the Attorney General's office.