A wanted man caught by Żejtun police gave them the slip by escaping through a window at their police station last week, a court has heard.

Ian Zammit, a 35-year-old Żejtun resident currently unemployed, was quickly apprehended and detained once again following a tussle with officers.

He was taken to court and charged in connection with that escape on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when police acted on a magistrate's instructions to arrest Zammit for failing to attend a court sitting.

Zammit was out on four sets of bail conditions at the time.

At around 3:00pm, he was arrested and detained at the Żejtun police station. Officers explained the reason for his arrest, presented him with the warrant and read out his legal rights.

But soon after, he opened a window, slipped through and made a run for it, police chasing at his heels.

Two officers ordered Zammit to stop and he did, but put up a struggle.

In the tussle that followed, one of the officers suffered slight injuries. His uniform trousers were also ripped in the struggle to arrest the fleeing man.

On Thursday, the now-calm and composed Zammit was escorted to court and charged with violently resisting the two policemen, slightly injuring one of them, wilful damage to third party property, escaping from police custody as well as relapsing.

He was further charged with breaching four sets of bail conditions.

He pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono made a request for bail, arguing that in this case the main witnesses were police officers and thus there was hardly any fear of tampering with evidence.

Besides, the incident was preserved on the officers’ bodycams.

However prosecuting Inspector Wayne Bonello countered that a civilian who was present at the police station and witnessed the incident was still to testify.

Moreover, the defendant had an unruly character as indicated by his criminal record and the four sets of bail. There was no guarantee that he would obey court conditions if he were to be granted bail again, argued the prosecutor.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, upheld the prosecution’s arguments and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Wayne Bonello prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.