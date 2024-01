FA Cup holders Manchester City will travel to Luton in the FA Cup fifth round, while non-league giant-killers Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry.

Treble winners City won 1-0 at Tottenham in the fourth round thanks to Nathan Ake’s late goal on Friday.

Pep Guardiola’s side now head to Kenilworth Road to take on a Luton team that won 2-1 at Everton on Saturday.

More details on SportsDesk.