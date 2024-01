Manchester United survived a major FA Cup scare from Newport County as Antony’s first goal this season inspired a dramatic 4-2 victory over the fourth-tier minnows on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were in danger of falling victim to an epic giant-killing after blowing a two-goal lead at Rodney Parade.

Bruno Fernandes put United ahead and Kobbie Mainoo’s first goal for the club doubled their lead in the first half of the fourth round clash.

