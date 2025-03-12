A 46-year-old man found in possession of 100g of cocaine pleaded not guilty to drug possession and trafficking, a court heard on Wednesday.

Noel Farrugia, from Msida, was arrested on March 10 after being found in possession of 100g of cocaine in his vehicle. He was also charged with possession of heroin and money laundering.

Police inspector Jonathan Pace told the Magistrate Frendo Dimech that before the arrest, police were informed of a suspected drug deal involving 250g of cocaine in Żejtun.

Police began to search the area of Żejtun and followed a vehicle driven by Farrugia. The police stopped and arrested him in Santa Venera.

While searching his vehicle, 100g of sealed cocaine were found stashed in his car. He was found in possession of four small sachets. Pace said one sachet included “pink” powder, another “brown” powder, which was most likely heroin, and “white” powder.

He said during the arrest, Farrugia began to feel unwell and the police escorted him to Mater Dei Hospital. After doctors gave the police the green-light that Farrugia was fit for interrogation, Farrugia exercised his right to silence and contacted his lawyer Franco Debono.

Pace told the court that Farrugia is also being investigated for his involvement in an alleged Sicilian drug deal, involving 2kg of cocaine.

Farrugia pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono argued for bail, saying that the accused not only had a fixed residence, but more than one property across the island, and had also not breached bail.

He also said there is no fear of tampering with evidence because the witnesses involved in the case have testified in the inquiry.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit represented the accused. Lawyer Julian Scicluna represented the Attorney General.