The MSE Equity Price Index climbed by 0.65% to the 3,914.796 points as the gains in five equities offset the decline in APS.

Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc closed unchanged at the €0.348 level on trivial volumes.

Bank of Valletta plc was today’s most actively traded equity as it increased by 2.0% to a multi-year high of €2.00 across 17 deals amounting to 57,987 shares. The Board of Directors of BOV is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 26 March 2025 to consider the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend.

Malta International Airport plc advanced by 1.7% to the €6.10 level on four trades totalling 2,090 shares. On Monday, MIA announced that in February 2025 passenger movements reached a new record for February and amounted to 560,553 passenger movements, which is 18.2% higher than the previous record registered in February 2024.

A single trade of 1,000 shares pushed the share price of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc 0.8% to the €6.25 levels.

VBL plc surged by 3% to the €0.17 level on one deal of 31,000 shares. On Monday, VBL announced that it entered into a long-term lease agreement with Ruby Hotels Ltd for the lease of the Silver Horse Building. VBL noted that once the lease becomes effective, it is expected to generate substantial lease revenue as from financial year 2026, and the majority of revenue is expected to contribute directly to EBITDA, which is projected to increase the current operational EBITDA levels by up to 3 to 4 times.

Also in the property sector, AX Real Estate plc rebounded by 2.0% to the €0.41 level on a single deal of 2,100 shares.

APS Bank plc shed 2.4% to the €0.605 level on muted activity. The Board of Directors of APS is scheduled to meet tomorrow to consider the approval of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024. They will also consider the declaration of a dividend, subject to regulatory approval.

The RF MGS Index fell by a further 0.14% to 899.604 points, the lowest level since July 2024. Today, the European Union announced that tariffs on €26 billion worth of US goods will start in April as a response to the tariffs imposed by the US. Meanwhile, data published today showed that the US inflation rate eased by 2.8% in February, which is lower than expectations of 2.9% and also below January’s figure of 3.0%.

