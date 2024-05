A man who died on May 3 after falling one-and-a-half storeys in St Julian's the previous day has been identified as a 29-year-old French national.

The police had said the incident occurred on May 2 at around 11.30am on Triq Dragunara in St Julian's.

According to initial investigations, the man had been leaning against a fence when he toppled over and fell.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.