Archbishop Charles Scicluna marked the 50th anniversary of Malta becoming a Republic by addressing the country’s declining fertility rate and questioned who would “represent Malta’s identity and fly our national colours” when his generation dies.

Delivering a homily at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Scicluna recalled how in 1964, the year Malta gained Independence, Malta’s birth rate was 2.74. In 1974, when Malta became a Republic, it was 2.08.

Now, in 2024, Malta has the lowest fertility rate in the EU, with a birth rate of 1.08. Experts forecast that the already low fertility rate will continue to shrink in the years to come.

“Malta’s current birth rate is so low, that it is below replacement level,” Scicluna said.

“We need to think about the roots and causes of this downward trend, and in the interest of our heritage and the preservation of our ethnicity, we need to be proactive in promoting the blessing of offspring to our families.”

He prayed to God to grant Malta the “blessing of new births in our beloved and sweet land”.

Scicluna noted how this year’s budget has tried to address the issue and encourage young couples to plan their future and fulfil their “natural vocation” to become mothers and fathers of the country’s future generations.

This year’s budget - among other measures - includes a €1,500 one-time payment for the third and every subsequent child, a boost in marriage tax credit and a €250 increase in child allowance.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono during Friday's mass to celebrate Malta's 50th anniversary as a Republic. Credit: Jonathan Borg

Scicluna said measures such as providing fair wages and affordable housing would encourage families to thrive and grow.

“For what would the Republic have achieved if it makes economic progress and reforms its institutions but does not provide for the gift of future generations,” he asked.

"Who will be there to represent Malta’s identity and fly our national colours when our generation fades away? Who will be there to proudly declare this island as a sweet homeland that cherishes its identity and serves as a haven for the life and love and its people?"

He concluded his homily by appealing to the people to pray that the future descendants will be there when the time comes "for us to hand over the baton".

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia Abela on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Scicluna also expressed gratitude for the country’s achievements over the past 50 years and paid tribute to contributions by politicians, public servants, judiciary, army and law enforcement.

“We should recognise the ever-growing role of civil society and the important contributions of non-governmental organisations in several areas ranging from social services to human rights, to the environment and justice,” he added.

He also honoured the legacy of Sir Anthony Mamo, Malta’s first president, and commended his successors for upholding the dignity of the office.

Pontifical Mass was attended by President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, his wife Lydia Abela, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, his wife AnneMarie Grech, and other ministers.