A Mount Carmel Hospital inmate is set to be accused of murder after a man was found in a pool of blood at the hospital on July 13.

Jesmond Gatt, 54, was found unconscious on the floor of the room he shared with two other inmates and died from his injuries a few days later.

He had been detained at Mount Carmel Hospital’s forensic ward and was awaiting release on bail.

The police had said at the time that he had suffered major head injuries.

A magisterial inquiry and a police investigation were launched immediately after the incident. The forensic unit is managed by the prison authorities.

The police said on Tuesday that an inmate of the Forensics Unit recently spoke to the prisons agency about his involvement in the murder.

In July Prisons director Chris Siegersma said the Correctional Services Agency was informed that the victim "slipped and hit his head.”

He had defended the decision to allow inmates to share rooms saying that "having mental health issues does not mean you should be isolated from the rest of the patients".

Gatt, from Ħamrun, was charged with arson last April after allegedly setting fire to the main door of a house in the locality while an elderly man was inside.

CCTV footage retrieved by the police allegedly showed him setting the door on fire but the flames went out. He then returned to set it alight again, according to the prosecution.

Gatt had a long criminal record and had served a four-year jail term, according to court records.

He was granted bail on July 9 and was waiting for his family to pay a €500 bail bond.