A man facing charges in connection with a 700g heroin bust has been granted bail.

Pierre Cremona, 56, was driving a car that was searched by police and found to contain sachets of heroin. Officers then searched a Mosta house where they found Cremona’s 24-year-old son and a bag containing 700g of the drug.

Cremona, his son and a man who was accompanying him in the car were all arrested and charged with heroin possession not intended for their personal use.

Late last month, the car’s passenger, Stefano Montebello, walked away a free man after a court declared his arrest null and void.

Montebello’s lawyers proved that prosecutors had failed to obtain a warrant for his arrest and failed to inform him about the reason he was being arrested.

Cremona's son, Owen, was also granted bail upon arraignment.

This week, a court heard the testimony of various police officers involved in the drug bust.

At the end of the hearing and following a request by his lawyers, magistrate Elaine Rizzo agreed to grant Cremona bail against a €5,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee. He must also sign a bail book daily at Qormi police station and remain indoors between 9pm and 6am, the court decreed.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit are representing Cremona.