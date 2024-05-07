Labour MEP candidate Thomas Bajada told an election debate on Tuesday that Malta "rushed" its economic growth and advocated for a balance with protecting the country's heritage.

The 29-year-old Gozitan MEP candidate was replying to a question related to migration that turned into a discussion on how the economy has become dependent on foreign workers.

“The discussion is not just about migration, but the element of sustainable development, not just on infrastructure, but an element of economic progress that needs to marry with the social and economic realities of Maltese and Gozitans and our culture and social heritage,” he told an MCAST debate.

When moderator and MaltaToday journalist Matthew Vella replied that not much has been done for heritage in the past few years, Bajada said: “We rushed, I admit we rushed."

He added: “We are now at a point where we need to make priorities that are important for our country, important for every person. Some people wake up in the morning and feel they are no longer themselves because their situation has changed, and that is what we need to address.”

He said Malta needs to continue moving the economy forward in a balanced manner.

Bajada was one of four candidates who participated in the debate, along with the PN's Louise Anne Pulis, ADPD's Sandra Gauci and independent Conrad Borg Manché.

Borg Manché said Malta could have hired the best foreign workers, yet the government failed to look at the potential employee's skills, and just “brought people to fill up the country”.

ADPD leader Gauci added that such foreign workers must be shown respect.

Left to right: PN candidate Louise Anne Pulis, ADPD candidate Sandra Gauci and independent candidate Conrad Borg Manché. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“There have been members of parliament who said these people smell. What we have done wrong is that we began to bring these people in without any planning, and the population has increased drastically.”

Echoing Gauci’s words, Pulis said both foreigners and Maltese have been left feeling frustrated over the island’s overpopulation.

“There are many Maltese who feel frustrated because of how overpopulated the island is, and there are many foreigners who are frustrated because they are facing modern-day slavery in the workplace,” she said, highlighting the need for inclusion.

Discussing the new conference Prime Minister Robert Abela held on Monday after criminal charges were filed against former prime minister Joseph Muscat, all but one candidate slammed his comments.

“Attacking the judiciary is not only wrong but also an anti-democratic move,” Pulis said. Gauci described Abela’s comments as irresponsible and said he spoke out of panic.

Bajada, however, said he was upset at how such sensitive topics have become politicised, reiterirating his party leader's criticism of the timing of the inquiry's conclusions.

"This election should have been a time to discuss the realities of youth and how we can move forward as a country," he said. "Now we are in a situation of political tribalism that will shock the system for political gain. That is the reality."

Four out of the 39 MEP candidates who submitted their names for the European Parliament elections. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

On the hot topic of abortion, Gauci said ADPD had long campaigned for abortion to be decriminalised while Bajada called for a serious discussion on the topic.

Pulis said while she is against abortion, sex education must improve, highlighting how Malta has the highest rate of syphilis in the EU. Borg Manché said he was completely opposed.