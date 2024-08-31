A man was found dead on a St Paul’s Bay pavement on Saturday morning, the police have confirmed.

The man, who had yet to be identified at the time of writing, was found lying on a pavement on Triq il-Karmnu.

Medics who reached the scene at around 12pm pronounced him dead at the scene.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Initial indications are that the man died of natural causes, as no signs of injury were spotted on his body. However, a police spokesperson did not rule out the possibility of an autopsy being carried out.

As of 1.40pm, the man’s lifeless body, covered with a sheet, was still lying on the St Paul’s Bay pavement. The area was cordoned off and guarded by a police officer.