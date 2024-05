A man suffered grievous injuries in an argument on Triq il-Mimosa, Ħamrun, on Tuesday evening.

The police said in a statement the man - a 31-year-old Egyptian national from Ħamrun - was involved in an argument with a 57-year-old Palestinian from St Paul's Bay.

A knife was used in the fight.

The Egyptian national was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.