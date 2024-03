A 22-year-old man who lives in Mosta was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after he was hit by a car in Luqa.

The police said the accident happened in Qormi Road at 3.20pm.

The victim was hit by a Fiat Panda that was being driven by a 52-year-old man who lives in Qormi.

The victim's condition is not yet known.

The police are investigating.