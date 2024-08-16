A man who last week fell around one storey when the roof that he was on suddenly collapsed, has died, the police said on Friday.
In a statement, the police said the 51-year-old from Għajnsielem died at Mater Dei Hospital.
He was seriously injured on August 7 when the rooftop he was working on suddenly collapsed, causing him to fall.
The accident was reported on Triq Malta in Għajnsielem.
Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.
