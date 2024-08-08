A man was seriously injured yesterday after the rooftop he was working on suddenly collapsed, causing him to fall.

Police were informed of the incident at around 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, which happened on Triq Malta in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The man, a 51-year-old from Għajnsielem, ended up falling the height of roughly one storey.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to assist the man and he was promptly taken to the Gozo General Hospital via ambulance.

He was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Magistrate Simone Grech has opened an inquiry into the incident and a police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.