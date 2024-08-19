A man who smashed his friend’s BMW windscreen "in revenge" and helped himself to the valuables inside the vehicle has been jailed for 18 months.

The incident took place on July 30 at 3am on J Quintinus Street in St Paul's Bay.

Police tracked down Hasam Samuel Ezzeldin - a 24-year-old Maltese National from St Paul’s Bay - who was currently out on bail, as the suspect.

He later admitted to breaking a friend's windscreen of a BMW vehicle and stealing a tablet and a perfume worth €150 out of “revenge”.

He was charged with wilful damage to third-party property and aggravated theft as well as breaching bail conditions and committing the alleged offences while under a three-year probation order.

The accused pleaded guilty upon arraignment, confirming his admission after the court granted him time to reconsider.

He was remanded in custody pending judgment.

When meting out punishment the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, took note of that “clear and unequivocal admission” by the accused at a very early stage of the proceedings.

The court declared Ezzeldin guilty and condemned him to an 18-month effective term of imprisonment.

Since the accused admitted to breaching previous bail conditions, the court also ordered partial confiscation of his bail deposit (€500).

AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara and inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Brandon Kirk Muscat was legal aid counsel.