A man has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment after a jury found him guilty of attempting to murder his estranged wife.

He was also found guilty of carrying a weapon without a license.

The 56-year-old man was convicted of stabbing his estranged wife six times in her mother’s Birkirkara house back in May 2011.

In testimony on Wednesday, the woman described how she was stabbed in her lungs, stomach, neck and chest in front of her elderly mother 13 years ago.

She was in the kitchen making coffee when she heard the front door open and by the sound the door made, suspected someone was robbing the house.

She screamed for her mother, who went to the front door, but soon saw her ex-husband rushing past her "wildly".

“I remember hearing ‘boom’ and I saw he pushed my mum on the floor,” the victim recalled.

She ran around the house trying to get away from him, but her ex threw an armchair at her and hit her head, after which she fell to the floor.

This is when he descended upon her and began to hit and stab her.

“My lungs, stomach, neck and chest burst,” she said, her voice cracking.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera banned the publication of the parties’ names to safeguard the former couple’s children.

AG lawyers Kaylie Bonett and Kenneth Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Josephine Farrugia Mifsud was defence counsel.

Lawyer Alexandra Mamo appeared parte civile as a legal aid lawyer.