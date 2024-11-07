Robert Abela urged EU leaders on Thursday to collaborate on fighting the migration "phenomenon" and sending a message that it was not up to human traffickers to decide who entered Europe.

"Irregular immigration is a common challenge that we are all facing and this phenomenon can only be fought if we work together as a community with countries that border the main migratory routes," he told a European Political Community Summit in Budapest.

The summit also discussed security in Europe linked to the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, the presidential election results in the US, conflict in the African continent, the global economy, transport and information technology.

Migration was a complex phenomenon that could not be dealt with through just one solution, Abela said, suggesting, among others, informing prospective migrants of the dangerous crossing to Europe, and strengthening investment in countries such as Libya to break human trafficking circles.

Roberta Metsola was also at the summit. Photo: Office of the President of the European Union

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola also addressed the summit.

She also said that Europe could only overcome the challenge of migration by working together: “No country can handle this global issue on its own. The only viable approach is a European one".

She urged for the urgent implementation of the European Migration and Asylum Pact before discussing any potential new approaches.

Referring to the outcome of the electoral result in the US, Metsola said Europe should move away from having a reactive approach, adding that the time for geopolitical outsourcing was over.

Europe, she said, needed to have strategic autonomy.

“Europe is ready. We are ready to work together to address the unprecedented geopolitical challenges, work for security and jobs, and champion the rules-based international order.

"We are ready to do our part to keep the transatlantic bond strong, rooted in our shared values of freedom, human rights, democracy and open markets. Countries around the world look to us for hope and leadership, especially in geopolitically turbulent times, so let’s deliver."

Metsola called for greater cooperation and unity saying this would reinforce Europe’s global influence: "We need to be prepared, and we can only do that if we are together".